LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It was a district rematch in the girls 3A regional quarterfinals at Lobo Coliseum in Longview Monday night, and the Winnsboro Lady Raiders emerged victorious, beating Mineola 68-41.

Now Winnsboro will get set for the regional tournament at Prosper High School where they will take on Gunter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.