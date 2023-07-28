TYLER, TX – Zach James of Sherman, TX wins the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open at the Cascades Country Club. James fired a final round 33-33–66, 4-under-par to secure his victory by two strokes.

James carded rounds of 64-69-63-66–262, to finish the championship at 18-under-par and earn himself a $40,000 winners check. “It’s such a prestigious event. It’s pretty much the best state open that you can have. To know that I can come in here and play some really really good golf and end up actually winning it is mind blowing to me… It’s incredible,” said James about his victory.

James played collegiate golf at Southeastern Oklahoma State University (2015-2019), where he was named to the Great American Conference (GAC) Men’s Golf All-Decade Team. In 2021 he won the Oklahoma Open. “This is way bigger than the Oklahoma Open,” said James.

Matthew Watkins (a) of Heath, TX once again earned Low-Amateur honors. He ended his week with back-to-back rounds of 67 to finish the championship at 14-under-par. This is the second time in three years that he has been named the Low-Amateur, the first coming in 2021. “It feels good, I kept it steady. Didn’t do anything crazy and kept myself in it,” said Watkins (a) about his performance. “I’ll be back next year to try and get the win.”

Both James and Watkins (a), grew up playing golf on the Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour. James admittedly said that he wasn’t very good when he was a kid. He’s very good now!

For the second year in a row JJ Killeen, PGA director of golf at Red Feather Golf and Social Club, captured the Low-PGA Professional Division. He finished the championship at 6-under-par. “I enjoy coming here. It’s a fun course. To win Low-PGA professional is cool,” said Killeen. By winning the division he has earned an exemption into the 54th M&P Group Texas State Open next year.

The 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open was a 72-hole stroke play event and consisted of 156 professionals and amateurs who were competing for a $200,000 purse.

This was M&P Group’s first year as the title sponsor after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA. The Championship was presented by Joyce Crane and supported by Austin Bank, Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Energy Weldfab, Jucys Hamburgers and Patterson Tyler.