Lod, Finlay each score as Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot – off a pass by Franco Fragapane – to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou’s goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history.

Finlay scored in the 17th minute to make it 2-0.

Tyler Miller had a career-high tying eight saves for Minnesota (10-8-7). The 28-year has nine shutouts this season, third most in MLS this season behind Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s Will Yarbrough – who have 10 apiece.

Houston (5-11-11) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

