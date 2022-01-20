Long Beach St. beats UC San Diego 87-69

SAN DIEGO (AP)Colin Slater and Joel Murray scored 20 points apiece as Long Beach State beat UC San Diego 87-69 on Thursday night.

Aboubacar Traore had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Beach State (7-9, 3-1 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton added 10 points.

Toni Rocak had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (8-9, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Francis Nwaokorie added 13 points. Jake Kosakowski had 12 points.

