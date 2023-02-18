BOONE, N.C. (AP)Mekhi Long scored 17 points as Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 74-63 on Saturday night.

Long also contributed 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Dericko Williams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8) were led by Donovan Gregory, who recorded 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Terence Harcum added 13 points for Appalachian State. Xavion Brown also had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.