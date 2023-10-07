TYLER, Texas (KETK) — University of Texas running back, Jonathon Brooks, was honored with The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fifth week of the college football season.

Brooks, graduate of Hallettsville High School in Hallettsville, Texas, rushed for a career-high in yards to lead his squad to a win over No. 24 ranked Kansas.

His 218 yard effort was top five most achieved against a ranked opponent in Longhorn history. Brooks also pulled off a season-long 67-yard run in the victory.

Today the Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Shootout in Dallas, Texas. Brooks and quarterback Quinn Ewers, who have both be named Earl Campbell National Players of the Week, look to remain undefeated.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

