Longview native Trent Williams signs largest offensive lineman contract in NFL history

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 27: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers smiles during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KETK) – Trent Williams, a Longview Lobo native, reportedly signed the largest offensive lineman contract in NFL history with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The highly sought-after left tackle had entered free agent had been interested in heading to the Kansas City Chiefs with East Texan Patrick Mahomes after they released two veteran free agents last week.

However, he ultimately decided to remain with the 49ers, where he has been since being traded from the Washington Football Team last April after 8 seasons.

Trent Williams exact new contract number on his record-setting six year deal with the 49ers: $138.06 million.



It included $55.1 million guaranteed and a $30.1 million signing bonus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Schefter reported that the contract is a six-year extension worth $138.06 million. $55 million of the deal is in guaranteed money and it also includes a $30.1 million signing bonus.

At 32 years old, this likely locks in Williams with the 49ers for the rest of his career.