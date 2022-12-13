NEW YORK (AP)Isaiah Wilkins scored 22 points as Longwood beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 63-57 on Tuesday.

Wilkins shot 9 for 14, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (6-5). Jaylani Darden scored nine points and added eight rebounds. DeShaun Wade was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Rob Higgins led the Terriers (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six assists. Saint Francis also got 10 points, six rebounds and six steals from Josiah Harris. Roy Clarke had seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.