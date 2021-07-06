Los Angeles FC-Austin FC Preview

Los Angeles FC finally ended a long wait for an away win last time out, but now face the tough test of travelling to a resurgent Austin FC.

Bob Bradley’s LAFC team beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 to claim their first victory on the road since beating the Utah team last October.

Austin, meanwhile, trashed Portland Timbers 4-1 in their last match – which was just the third at their home ground.

“A hard-fought team win. Not a night of our best football but the mentality was very good,” Bradley said after the win over RSL – LAFC’s 50th victory in MLS.

“Winning away is sometimes about mentality and from the start we had a good way of playing away. Last year when we got back from MLS is Back in Orlando, we lost our way, and that’s continued this year. We talked about making sure our mentality was right.

“We’ve defended well in almost every game, not given away too many chances, we’re making improvements and we’re going to put it altogether at some point. The football’s going to get faster, we’ve got to find a way to sharpen up some of our advantages and score more goals, but it’s a real step forward in terms of mentality for an away game.”

Austin coach Josh Wolff, meanwhile, was able to revel in a “momentous occasion” after his team’s win over Portland.

“It’s a momentous occasion, and we’re very fortunate to be doing what we do,” Wolff said.

“Moments like this to be a first-year team, to get your first goal, your first win, you know it will be memorable. Certainly will be very memorable for me and I hope all these players and fans remember it as memorable of an experience.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin – Cecilio Dominguez

Cecilio Dominguez assisted two of Austin’s goals in the win over the Timbers, registering his first assists of the season.

LAFC – Diego Rossi

A star in the last two seasons, Diego Rossi is yet to find his best form. He has netted three goals so far this season from nine appearances, and Bradley will be hoping the 23-year-old rediscovers his level.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LAFC has won all three of its matches against expansion sides in MLS, including a 2-0 win over Austin in the club’s inaugural match. This will be LAFC’s first away match against an expansion side.

– Austin ended an eight-match winless run with a 4-1 victory over Portland on Thursday. Austin scored two goals in that eight-match drought before netting four against the Timbers.

– LAFC’s 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday was just its second road victory in its last 17 away matches (D5 L10, including playoffs) and ended an eight match away winless run (D2 L6). LAFC hasn’t won consecutive away matches since beating New England and Real Salt Lake in August 2019.

– Domínguez is the only Austin player to be involved in multiple goals in a match, also scoring twice against Colorado in April.

– LAFC scored with its only shot on target against Real Salt Lake on Saturday. It was LAFC’s second 1-0 win while hitting the target only once, also doing so in the team’s inaugural MLS match against Seattle on March 4, 2018.