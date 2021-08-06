Los Angeles FC-Earthquakes Preview

Bob Bradley said Los Angeles FC are still “hurting ourselves” after their winless run was extended to four games with a heavy defeat to Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC were hammered 4-1 at home last time out, and now travel to San Jose Earthquakes needing a win to keep in touch with the top four in the Western Conference.

Bradley lamented a poor showing at both ends of the pitch on Wednesday, as he acknowledged LAFC never came close to controlling the game.

“Kansas City started fast, closed things down, so it’s not a game where we were able to get any control,” he said.

“We needed a really strong response, in a hard game, we went down, but we let that effect us and we were down three. It took us too long to understand the tempo of the game. What you need when you’re down like that is to really make the game closer quicker.

“After 17 games, there’s been a lot of days where we played pretty well but there’s two things that come back the most – we’re not efficient enough, sharp enough when we get chances and then still hurting ourselves with some big mistakes.

“We’ve got to really play every game from here on out, understanding the details and getting everybody on board from the beginning of the game, you can’t start with three, four guys who aren’t up to the speed of the game.”

LAFC’s defence will have to be sharp on Sunday, with the Earthquakes having brought in Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers. He has scored four goals this season.

“He’s a player that we have been eyeing for a while now,” said coach Matias Almeyda. “When this opportunity came up, with support from our ownership group, we’re adding a young player who we believe will be important for our project.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

Cade Cowell leads the way for San Jose this season with four goals, though he has not found the net since scoring against Minnesota United at the start of July.

LAFC – Danny Musovski

Danny Musovski scored his first goal of the season and his sixth-ever MLS goal in LAFC’s loss to Kansas City.

KEY OPTA FACTS

· The Earthquakes have won their last two matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings.

· LAFC has scored in all seven matches, totalling 23 goals in them with Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi each scoring five of them.

· Following its 1-1 draw at Portland, San Jose is undefeated in its last six matches (W1 D5 L0). It is just the second time since the 2015 season that San Jose has mustered a six-game unbeaten streak.

· LAFC is coming off a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City, which was the first time LAFC had conceded four goals in a match since the 2018 season. LAFC had gone 86 consecutive regular season games without conceding four or more goals, which is tied for the eighth-longest such streak in MLS history.

· Javier López scored his fourth goal of the season on Wednesday against the Timbers, which is tied for the club lead this season with Cowell.