Los Angeles FC-Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser hailed his side’s efforts as they eye top spot in the Western Conference on Decision Day at home to Los Angeles FC.

The Rapids remain a point behind Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders after defeating Houston Dynamo 1-0 last time out.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Colorado have already matched their club record of 58 points set in 2016 and Fraser praised his side’s performance levels throughout the season.

“My reaction would have been that we obviously did a number of things right along the way,” Fraser said.

“When we lost in Minnesota [in the first round of playoffs] last year, we talked about the fact that the team wasn’t ready, it was their first time in that environment, and that we’ll be better coming back this year and we certainly have been.

“All of the players are better than they were last year and we obviously added players who’ve helped us, so I think my feeling would be that would be deserved if we were in this position at the end of the year and I truly believe it is deserved.

“Even on a day where they don’t play particularly well, they find ways to win and they fight, and again that speaks volumes about their character.”

Los Angeles also remain in with a chance of a playoff spot – two points behind LA Galaxy – after a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps and head coach Bob Bradley is delighted with his side’s work rate so far.

“We’re going to keep going and we go to Colorado with an understanding of our job, hoping we can get the win,” Bradley said after the Caps game.

“I told them after the game you’ve put so much into it, pushed things in a really good way so we’ve got to take it and go again in Colorado.

“If we get a result that goes our way then we will be ready for the playoffs after being hardened by tough games.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough

William Yarbrough made six saves against the Dynamo to post his 13th clean sheet of the season, tying the club’s single-season record set in 2016 and extending his own individual single-season club record.

Los Angeles FC – Cristian Arango

Cristian Arango is single-handedly driving Los Angeles’ playoff push. Despite not arriving to the West Coast side until August, the Colombian forward has racked up 13 goals already, seven of which he has scored in the last five games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Los Angeles FC has won four of their five matches against the Rapids, including a 2-1 victory on May 22. The Rapids’ lone win came the last time the sides met in Colorado, a 1-0 home win in June 2019.

●After losing its first home match of the season to Austin, Colorado is unbeaten in its last 15 matches at Dicks Sporting Goods Park (W8 D7), the third-longest home unbeaten run in club history. After letting in five goals in their first two home matches, the Rapids have allowed just seven goals in their last 14 home matches.

●Los Angeles FC extended its season-long unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver on Tuesday (W3 D3). The club hasn’t had a longer regular season unbeaten run since going eight straight without defeat from April to June 2019.

●Jack Price has recorded 12 assists this season but is yet to score a goal. The most assists any player has had without scoring a goal in a single regular season is 13, achieved by Ian Bishop with the Miami Fusion in 2001.

●Mamadou Fall scored LAFC’s lone goal against Vancouver on Tuesday, his fourth goal of the season. Fall is tied with Seattle’s Jimmy Medranda for the most goals by a defender in MLS this season.