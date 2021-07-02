Los Angeles FC-Real Salt Lake Preview

Los Angeles FC must start fast as they aim to end a terrible run of away games without a win when they face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, so says Bob Bradley.

LAFC are drastically underperforming this season and sit 10th in the Western Conference heading into the weekend, though a win in Utah would see them leapfrog RSL.

Bradley’s team, however, have been in dreadful form on the road. They have not won away from home all season, and their last away victory in MLS came on August 31, 2020.

“This is another opportunity for us to turn our history around playing on the road. In the last year we have not done very well playing away from home,” Bradley told Diario AS.

“It is something we know, something we have talked about. I cannot say exactly what has happened. It’s been happening, but we have to keep looking for the right way in away games.

“We have to set the tone early and know how to get out of those road games with three points. We were able to do it in 2019, and we sure did in 2018. But in the last year, after the MLS is Back Special Tournament it’s an area in which we have lowered our level.”

RSL, meanwhile, will have the backing of a capacity crowd for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

Freddy Juarez’s team dominated against Houston Dynamo last weekend, but still drew 1-1, leaving the head coach frustrated.

“We created more than enough opportunities, we’re upset with ourselves, it’s not for a lack of effort,” he said.

“It’s a development process. You’ve got to get that killer instinct.”

Real Salt Lake – Justen Glad

Defender Justen Glad got on the scoresheet for the first time in 2021 when he netted against the Dynamo – just his fourth career MLS goal.

LAFC – Carlos Vela

Before a defeat to Sporting Kansas City, LAFC beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home, with Carlos Vela scoring his first goal of the season. The team’s talisman has failed to find form in 2021, and Bradley needs the Mexico forward to step up and be counted.

KEY OPTA FACTS

LAFC lost at Kansas City after going 1-0 up, the fifth time this season they have failed to win after taking the lead (W3 D3 L2), more than any other team in MLS. RSL has done so four times (W3 D3 L1), second-most to LAFC.

More than half (54.5 per cent – 6/11) of the goals RSL has conceded this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, the highest percentage of any MLS team this season.

LAFC has won just one of its last 16 away matches (D5 L10 including playoffs) dating back to September 2019. That lone victory was a 3-1 win at Real Salt Lake in October 2020.

RSL has drawn four of its last six matches (W1 L1) after a 1-1 result with Houston on Saturday. Salt Lake has both scored and conceded a goal in eight of its nine matches, with the exception a scoreless draw with.

LAFC has won five of its seven MLS meetings with Real Salt Lake, including three of the last four (L2, including playoffs). This will be the fourth straight meeting between the teams to take place in Sandy, Utah.