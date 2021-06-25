Los Angeles FC-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Bob Bradley has welcomed the return to form of “dynamic” striker Carlos Vela as Los Angeles FC look to build some momentum.

Vela has endured an injury-plagued period that has restricted the Mexican to just one 90-minute run-out in MLS this season.

However, the 2019 Golden Boot winner has assisted goals in his last two outings and got off the mark with his first goal of the campaign in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

Vela declared “this is the Carlos my team expects” following the midweek win and Bradley is glad to see the prolific striker back on the scoring trail.

“That was the most dynamic he’s been for a while,” Bradley said. “He was a real threat on a number of occasions. Those are the things that separate him when he’s at his best.

“When he’s a real threat our team goes up a few notches and watching our team becomes a little more fun.”

Los Angeles FC have not won back-to-back league games since October, and next up is a trip to high-flying Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

SKC picked up a first win in three matches last time out with a 3-1 victory against the Colorado Rapids, a game in which Daniel Salloi scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season.

Like Vela, Salloi has returned to form following a disappointing 2020.

“I’ve never lost belief in him. I’ve always had belief in him and I’ve told him that year after year,” head coach Peter Vermes said.

“Even when he wasn’t playing at times, it wasn’t that I lost belief. Sometimes you have to make your own luck. And to make your own luck you do it by working.

“I think he’s done that. Because he’s done that, he’s been making his own situations and that’s why he’s scoring the goals that he does.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Daniel Salloi

The Hungarian winger looked at his very best against the Rapids, scoring two first-half goals and setting up Felipe Hernandez’s first MLS goal just after the hour. Only Javier Hernandez and Raul Ruidiaz have scored more goals this season than the six Salloi has managed. The question now is whether he can sustain that output?

Los Angeles FC – Carlos Vela

Vela had a game-high seven shots against Dallas on Wednesday – his most in a match in more than a year – finding the target from three of those. His well-taken strike will no doubt give the 32-year-old confidence and, assuming his injury issues are behind him, LAFC’s attack will be completely revitalized.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The first four meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC were split, with each side winning twice. SKC did the league double over Los Angeles in 2018 before LAFC returned the favor in 2019.

– Sporting’s 3-1 win over Colorado on Wednesday marked a club-record 21st straight regular season home game with a goal. Only Colorado (28 straight) has a longer active streak of scoring in home matches in MLS.

– Los Angeles FC picked up just their third win of the season on Wednesday, beating FC Dallas 2-0 at home. LAFC has won all three matches in which they have scored two goals this season but are winless when held under two (D3 L3).

– Daniel Salloi scored his third career MLS brace (including playoffs) and his first since 2018 in Sporting’s win over Colorado on Wednesday. Salloi (six goals) along with Alan Pulido (five) are the only teammates with five or more goals this MLS season.

– Eduard Atuesta leads MLS averaging 32.6 passes in the attacking third per 90 minutes. Two other LAFC players are in the top eight in MLS in that department (minimum 360 minutes played): Mark-Anthony Kaye (24.7 – seventh) and Jose Cifuentes (24.5 – eighth).