The Vancouver Whitecaps must be “on top for 100 minutes” when they face Los Angeles FC, says coach Vanni Sartini, who calls the Californian outfit “the best team in the league” ahead of the pair’s MLS encounter.

The Canadian outfit welcome their visitors from across the border in their next match, as Steve Cherundolo’s side look to strengthen their claim as the favorites to be triumphant come the conclusion of the postseason.

LAFC have wavered only a handful of times this term, but even against such favorites, Sartini thinks they can still deliver a result.

“They win almost every game,” he stated. “So we have to think about us and to think of doing a good performance. And I believe if we do a good performance, we have chances to win.

“It’s going to be hard but it’s not going to be impossible. We need to be on top for 100 minutes. That’s the only way to be the best team. And, to be honest, LAFC is the best team in the league.”

Opposite number Cherundolo meanwhile has been waxing lyrical about new recruit Giorgio Chiellini, who along with Gareth Bale, represents a mid-season influx of winning talent into their ranks.

“I’ve been blown away by him,” he said of the Italian, who has joined from Juventus. “He’s been sending me texts about the games we’ve played, what we can do differently, wanting to understand more of how we play.

“He says to me: ‘Steve, I’m already thinking like an LAFC player, I can’t wait to get there and contribute.’ It’s incredible. He was in the locker room before the game and after the game and on the field. He’s already a part of the team and I can’t wait to see him on the field.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver – Lucas Cavallini

With 233 under his belt, no other Whitecaps player has partaken in as many duels as the forward – in fact, he is three digits ahead of his nearest rival within the team. He’s also got a 52.8 percent success rate, which means he wins more than he loses.

LAFC – Cristian Arango

While team-mate Carlos Vela might have pulled the plaudits, the striker has matched him for six goals this term, helping to fire Los Angeles to the highest goal tally in MLS in 2022. He’ll be out to add another if he features over the border.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Los Angeles FC beat Vancouver, 3-1, on March 20 to end a four-match winless run against the Whitecaps (D2 L2). Vancouver has won its last three home matches against LAFC (including one in Portland), each by a one-goal margin, after LAFC won their first trip to BC Place, 2-0, in April 2018.

– The Whitecaps haven’t lost any of their last five home matches (W3 D2) following a scoreless draw with New England on Sunday. Since returning to BC Place last August, Vancouver has lost only two of its 17 home matches (W11 D4), a run that began with a 2-1 win over LAFC.

– After finishing the first half tied, 1-1, LAFC outscored FC Dallas, 2-0, in the second half to win, 3-1. LAFC has outscored its opponents in the second half in 14 of its 17 MLS matches this season, with three second halves finishing level. LAFC has not been outscored in the second half of any match this season.

– Vancouver’s scoreless draw with New England on Sunday was just the third time its failed to score at BC Place since the start of the 2020 season. It’s been more than three years since the Whitecaps failed to score in consecutive home matches, last doing so in March-April 2019.

– Cristian Arango has scored in four straight matches after netting LAFC’s second goal against Dallas on Wednesday. Despite being in the league less than a year, this is Arango’s third streak of four or more games with a goal in MLS, including a five-match run in August-September last season.