Louisiana-Monroe tops Northwestern State 96-66

RUSTON, La. (AP)Nika Metskhvarishvili, Trey Boston and Koreem Ozier scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana-Monroe easily defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Monday.

Andre Jones had 13 points for ULM (2-2). Elijah Gonzales tied a career high with 10 assists.

Cedric Garrett had 13 points for the Demons (1-5). Kendal Coleman added 10 points.

