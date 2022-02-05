MIAMI (AP)Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Louisiana Tech beat Florida International 86-82 on Saturday night.

Lofton Jr. also grabbed 13 rebounds and distributed seven assists and Keaston Willis scored 19 for Louisiana Tech (17-6, 8-3 Conference USA).

Florida International outscored Tech 57-56 after halftime representing season highs for both teams in the second half.

Eric Lovett scored a career-high 25 points for the Panthers (13-10, 3-7). Denver Jones added 17 points. Tevin Brewer had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

