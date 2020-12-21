Louisiana Tech to battle Georgia Southern in New Orleans Bowl

A winning record and a bowl winning streak are on the line for Louisiana Tech this week.

The Bulldogs (5-4) take on Georgia Southern (7-5) in Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Louisiana Tech’s six-game bowl winning streak is the longest active mark for any team in the country.

The Bulldogs’ bowl streak includes winning the 2015 New Orleans Bowl in their only previous appearance in the event.

“We were there five years ago, and our players and fans had a great experience,” coach Skip Holtz said.

This will be Georgia Southern’s fourth bowl since rising from the Football Championship Subdivision in 2014. The Eagles won postseason games in 2015 and 2018 before falling last year.

The teams will meet for the first time.

“This year has been like no other, and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans,” Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said. “We look forward to playing one more game in 2020.”

Holtz goes for a milestone victory. His career record is 149-111, including 61-40 in eight seasons with the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech, which posted the third-best winning percentage in Conference USA’s West Division, had four games postponed or cancelled in November. After a 33-day layoff, the Bulldogs won 42-31 at North Texas and lost 52-10 at TCU in games this month.

Georgia Southern lost three of its final four games — with each setback by eight points or less. That included a 28-27 setback at Army. The Eagles also have a two-point defeat at nationally ranked Louisiana.

The Eagles tied for third place in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. They had the league’s top rushing offense, gaining 262.5 yards per game and the second-best overall defense, allowing 333.5 yards per game.

The status of Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin could be in question because he departed the Dec. 12 regular-season finale against Appalachian State with a second-quarter injury after rushing for 76 yards in the game.

Miller Mosley, who’s considered the team’s third-string quarterback, threw for a touchdown and two interceptions after replacing Tomlin.

Shai Werts was the regular Georgia Southern quarterback for 10 games, but he missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Louisiana Tech has had Luke Anthony as its starting quarterback for the past eight games.

The conclusion of the regular season was also rough for Louisiana Tech with the meltdown at Texas Christian. That included a season-high 67 penalty yards.

“It was a very uncharacteristic performance, and sometimes you get into these games and think you’ll do well, but you press and you make some uncharacteristic mistakes,” Holtz said.

A Sun Belt Conference team won the New Orleans Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media