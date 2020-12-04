Louisville set for tough test vs. UNCG

After watching his team pass a fairly sizable nonconference test on Tuesday with a 75-54 beating of a good Western Kentucky team, Louisville coach Chris Mack wants to see them ace another exam on Friday.

The Cardinals finish up a season-opening five-game homestand in their bubble at KFC Yum! Center against Southern Conference favorite UNC Greensboro.

“We were locked in tonight,” Mack said after the rout of Western Kentucky. “Our guys understood the details and they executed. While it gives us confidence, it can’t give us a false sense of entitlement.

“I think that it is your job as coach to stretch expectations and not lessen your standards for your players. We are going to face a team in UNCG that’s won 30 games and has been in big games, so game confidence yes, overconfidence better not.”

To reinforce his point, Mack referenced an 86-64 win Sunday against Prairie View A&M. It occurred two days after Louisville pulled out a 71-70 decision over Seton Hall, which should be a contender for the Big East Conference title.

Mack said the victory against Prairie View A&M was marred by a variety of mistakes.

“I am a huge believer in not feeling overly good about yourself after a win,” he said. “We beat a veteran, tough grizzled Seton Hall team and we didn’t play well the other night, no disrespect to Prairie View A&M.”

David Johnson starred across the board against Western Kentucky with 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Freshman Dre Davis added a game-high 21 points.

Meanwhile, UNC Greensboro (1-2) is coming off an 81-68 loss in the Louisville bubble Wednesday night against Duquesne. Wasted in the defeat was a 22-point outing by Isaiah Miller, who also became the sixth player in conference history to record 250 career steals.

Consecutive losses aside, Miller thinks the Spartans have a chance to reclaim the conference crown that last March went to East Tennessee State.

“I think we’re going to be special this year,” he said. “We have a great group of guys. Our new guys are really buying into what we do and growing as a team. I love how we are doing that.”

Under coach Wes Miller, a guard on Roy Williams’ first national championship team at North Carolina in 2004-05, UNC Greensboro won 104 games the previous four seasons, including 29 in 2018-19.

