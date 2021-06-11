Loyd scores 20 points, WNBA-leading Storm beat Dream 86-75

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP)Jewel Loyd scored 20 points and the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 86-75 on Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the road.

Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle (9-2). The Storm were 10 of 21 from 3-point range.

Courtney Williams had 19 points and 11 rebounds for he Dream (4-6). The lost their fourth straight and fell to 1-4 at home.

WINGS 6, MERCURY 59

PHOENIX (AP) – Arike Ogunbowale made four 3-points and had 20 points to help Dallas beat Phoenix.

Satou Sabally scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Wings (5-5).

Brittney Griner led the Mercury (5-5) with 19 points and six rebounds.

