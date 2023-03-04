KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Foster Loyer’s 33 points led Davidson past Rhode Island 68-54 on Saturday night.

Loyer also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (15-15, 8-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Huffman scored 14 points, going 6 of 8 from the field.

The Rams (9-21, 5-13) were led by Ishmael Leggett, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Rhode Island also got 11 points from Brandon Weston.

Davidson carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Loyer led the way with 12 points. Davidson took the lead for what would be the final time on Reed Bailey’s layup with 19:26 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Rhode Island by 12 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.