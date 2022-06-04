HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Josh Pearson scored Josh Stevenson with a fielder’s choice and LSU shocked No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings after scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday night to reach the finals of the Hattiesburg Regional.

The Tigers used a single by Tyler McManus, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. A pinch runner for McManus was thrown out at the plate before Pearson hit a high chopper over the mound and Stevenson beat a throw to the plate.

Southern Miss (44-18) faces Kennesaw State in a loser-out game Sunday morning with the winner taking on LSU (41-20) later in the day.

Christopher Sargent’s 21st home run, a solo shot and the third of the night for the Golden Eagles, put Southern Miss ahead 6-2 in the top of the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Crews hit a one-out solo home run and Cade Doughty had a two-run blast with two outs. Landon Harper then hit Tre Morgan with a pitch, bringing in Drew Bianco as a pinch runner and Garrett Ramsey to pitch. Bianco promptly stole second before Jordan Thompson tied the game with a single up the middle.

McManus also homered for LSU and Paul Gervase (4-1) picked up the win with a perfect 10th inning.

Sargent had three hits and scored three runs for Southern Miss. Carson Paetow and Will McGillis also homered for the Golden Eagles. Ramsey (5-1) ended up with the loss.

