Lucas scores 21 to carry Milwaukee past Green Bay 68-65

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Te’Jon Lucas had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Green Bay 68-65 on Saturday in their first Horizon League game of the season.

C.J. Wilbourn had 13 points for Milwaukee (2-1).

Josh Jefferson scored a career-high 21 points for the Phoenix (0-5). Amari Davis added 18 points.

