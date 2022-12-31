CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Dan Luers’ 20 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 91-80 on Saturday night.

Luers added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 2-0 Ohio Valley). Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 12 points, going 5 of 9. Kyle Carlesimo shot 4 for 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Trevor Lakes led the way for the Screaming Eagles (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and four assists. Southern Indiana also got 16 points from Gary Solomon. In addition, Isaiah Swope had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.