TYLER, Texas (KETK)-The Lufkin Panthers found themselves down a game after dropping the series opener to Cleburne on Thursday.

The Panthers battled back and secured the 7-6 win Friday night against the Yellowjackets. Saturday afternoon was game three do or die, win or go home for the Panthers.

Lufkin came out hot scoring two runs in the first inning and they didn’t let up winning the game 6-0 and advancing to the 4th round of the playoffs.

Head Coach John Cobb couldn’t be more proud of the effort from his guys to win two games straight on the road.

Lufkin will face Frisco Wakeland Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Mount Pleasant Highschool.