Luis Enrique names Spain squad with 7 changes from Euro 2020

MADRID (AP)Coach Luis Enrique on Thursday announced Spain’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with seven changes from the team that reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

Among those missing were four players who also played with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics – Pedri Gonzalez, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo. Defender Eric Garcia and goalkeeper Unai Simon will not get a break after playing in both competitions.

The three other players not called up from the Euro 2020 squad were Diego Llorente, Fabian Ruiz and Thiago Alcantara.

Veteran captain Sergio Ramos, who was left out of Euro 2020 and has been recovering from injury, also wasn’t included for the September qualifiers against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

Spain leads Group B with seven points, one more than Sweden, which has a game in hand.

The main surprise in Luis Enrique’s list was forward Abel Ruiz from Portuguese club Sporting Braga. He was a regular in Spain’s youth squads but had never been called up for the main national team.

The players not in Euro 2020 added to the squad were defenders Raul Albiol and Inigo Martinez, midfielders Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler and Brais Mendez, and forward Pablo Fornals.

Spain lost to eventual champion Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2020. Among those returning from the European competition are captain Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Koke Resurreccion, Alvaro Morata, Adama Traore and Gerard Moreno.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

