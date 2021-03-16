Luka Garza, Iowa tip off vs. upstart Grand Canyon

Iowa hopes to start a run through the West Region of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when it faces 15th-seeded Grand Canyon in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes (21-8) bowed out in the Big Ten tournament semifinals with an 82-71 loss to Illinois last Saturday.

Iowa’s No. 2 seed is the highest the program has earned since 1987. This year marks the Hawkeyes’ 27th NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth in 11 seasons with head coach Fran McCaffery at the helm.

Eighth-ranked Iowa is led by senior center Luka Garza, the school’s all-time leading scorer, conference player of the year and a candidate for national player of the year.

Garza, whose number 55 — the program has already announced — is to be retired, averages a team-best 23.7 points per game. He’s the team leader in rebounds at 8.8 per game and has made 40.7 percent of his 3-point shots.

Garza opted to return to the basketball team before this season to try to lead Iowa to the postseason.

“This year in the Big Ten, to be able to win the games we won and to put ourselves in that position … I’m proud of our guys. We’re really excited about the opportunity to get some wins in this tournament. It’s going to be fun,” Garza told the Des Moines Register’s Hawk Central.

“We’ve been locked in as a group,” McCaffery said. “I’m so proud of these guys for the sacrifices they’ve made to remain together and committed to getting to this point. We’re thrilled to be here.”

The Antelopes (17-6), who are the co-regular season and tournament champion of the Western Athletic Conference, have been eligible for postseason play only since 2017. Grand Canyon reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the program started playing Division I basketball in 2013 under former head coach Dan Majerle.

Now Bryce Drew, himself an NCAA Tournament veteran as a player and coach, leads Grand Canyon to Indianapolis hoping to be one of the rare 15 seeds to upset a No. 2 seed.

Drew, who grew up in Indiana, played for his father Homer at Valparaiso in the NCAA Tournament. He’s also taken Vanderbilt and Valparaiso to the NCAA Tournament as a coach.

“If it’s happened to you before, it’s still special. If it’s your first time, it’s extra special,” Drew told The Arizona Republic. “I think that’s what makes this year so special for our team, our program, our school, the first time we’ve had Grand Canyon called for March Madness. I think our celebration was the best. I think our team was the most excited.”

The Antelopes will look to 7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard and possibly 6-10 forward Alessandro Lever to try to slow down Garza. Midtgaard’s 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds a game led Grand Canyon this season.

