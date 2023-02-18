BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Joshua Lusane scored 17 points as Campbell beat Presbyterian 74-57 on Saturday.

Lusane added five rebounds for the Fighting Camels (13-15, 8-8 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Ricky Clemons was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Marquis Barnett finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-24, 1-15). Kobe Stewart added 13 points for Presbyterian. Jalen Forrest also had 13 points. The loss is the 15th in a row for the Blue Hose.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Campbell visits Winthrop and Presbyterian hosts South Carolina Upstate.

