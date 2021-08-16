Lynx bring 8-game winning streak into Connecticut

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun will look to keep building momentum as they host the streaking Minnesota Lynx in the first of back-to-back meetings at home on Tuesday night.

Jones had 19 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Sun in an 80-59 win at the Dallas Wings on Sunday. It was the third straight regular-season win for Connecticut (15-6), which trails Las Vegas and Seattle by half a game for the WNBA’s best record.

“There were some lulls. It wasn’t perfect basketball,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “I’m really complimentary of their effort, energy (against Dallas). We responded after a disappointing Commissioner’s Cup.”

Connecticut fell 79-57 to the Storm in the league’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup last Thursday but bounced back with a strong start against the Wings. The Sun built a double-digit lead after one quarter and never let their margin slip below 11 after halftime.

Minnesota (13-7) picked up where it left off in its first game after the Olympic break, besting the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the fourth-place Lynx extend their winning streak to a league-best eight games.

“No wonder I’m so happy,” Lynx forward Napheesa Collier told the team broadcast after totaling 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against New York. “It feels so good to be back. … We (were) super excited to get this win, especially at home, and now we’re on the road for several games.”

The Lynx also face the Sun on Thursday in Connecticut. Fowles had 24 points and nine rebounds when the Lynx rallied to beat the Sun 79-74 in overtime at home in their only other meeting this season on May 30.

Minnesota scored eight unanswered points in the final 1:08 of regulation and outscored Connecticut 16-11 in the extra period to snap a four-game, season-opening skid.

Brionna Jones, who scored 16 against Dallas, was held to seven points for the Sun in the May 30 defeat at Minnesota.

–Field Level Media