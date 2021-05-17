Lynx hope for better ending vs. unbeaten Liberty

After a bizarre ending to their season-opening loss, the Minnesota Lynx hope to get on more of a conventional path, as well as a positive one.

Following a 77-75 setback Friday night to Phoenix, Minnesota travels to New York for a contest with the Liberty on Tuesday night at Brooklyn.

The Lynx led by a point when they turned the ball over with 6.8 seconds left. Diana Taurasi made them pay by drilling a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining for the win. Minnesota couldn’t get off a shot on its last possession.

The Lynx didn’t know how much time was left until a lengthy review by the officials. The clock stopped immediately after the change of possession and the officials had to resort to stopwatches at the scorer’s table to determine if time expired or not.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the clock stopped because an official inadvertently breathed into his whistle.

“We didn’t get back on defense and let Diana shoot an open 3,” she said.

Wasted in the defeat was an 18-point effort by Aerial Powers in her first game with the Lynx. Veteran center Sylvia Fowles added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York (2-0) matched its win total from all of last year in one weekend. After using Sabrina Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining Friday night to nip Indiana 90-87, the Liberty overcame 22 turnovers and 40 percent shooting for a 73-65 win Sunday in a rematch with the Fever.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, who played just three games before a season-ending ankle injury, Ionescu struggled Sunday with eight turnovers, but Betnijah Laney helped pick up the slack. A free-agent signing from Atlanta in the offseason, Laney followed up a 30-point effort Friday night with 20 in the rematch.

“She’s a really special addition for us,” New York coach Walt Hopkins said of Laney.

