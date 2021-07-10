Lynx looking to win seventh straight as they tip off vs. Sparks

The red-hot Minnesota Lynx look to record their seventh straight victory when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Minnesota’s most recent triumph was one of the oddest in franchise history as it became the second WNBA team to go an entire contest without attempting a free throw during Friday’s 77-67 road win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Washington Mystics, during a 62-56 loss to the Charlotte Sting on July 7. 2003, are the only other WNBA team not to have a free-throw attempt.

“We’re too nice,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the victory. “Maybe we need to get a little more animated with the officials, not settle. Maybe we’ll start complaining about everything. Then maybe we’ll get some calls.”

Minnesota (11-7) wasn’t deterred and built a 12-point halftime lead en route to its fourth straight road victory.

Layshia Clarendon recorded 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a splendid performance. She is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds over the past five outings.

“This team is learning to win on the road,” Clarendon said. “It was ugly at times, but we just found a way to win. That’s what this league is, learning how to win no matter what.”

The Sparks (6-12) have been headed in the opposite direction with five consecutive setbacks.

Los Angeles last played on Wednesday when it dropped a 71-62 road game against the Seattle Storm.

Erica Wheeler scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting for her fourth 20-point effort of the campaign. Wheeler is averaging 17.1 points over the past nine games and has also notched 10 assists twice during the stretch.

Even though the Sparks are struggling, Wheeler is forecasting a turnaround for a club currently playing without frontcourt forces Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee) and guard Kristi Toliver (eye).

“We are in games and literally down 10 or down five with three of our key players out,” Wheeler said. “We are still giving teams hell. When my teammates get back, it is going to be a different ballgame.”

Nneka Ogwumike will miss her 14th straight game on Sunday, while her sister Chiney will miss her 16th consecutive contest. Toliver is slated to miss her sixth in a row.

The Lynx defeated Los Angeles 80-64 on June 12 in Minneapolis. Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Lynx.

Dangerfield (shoulder) is questionable after departing Friday’s game against Las Vegas.

