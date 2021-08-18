Lynx seek new streak in rematch with Sun

Sylvia Fowles and the Minnesota Lynx will attempt to start a fresh winning streak when they visit the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three days on Thursday night.

Fowles totaled 14 points and five rebounds in a 72-60 loss to the Sun on Tuesday that snapped the Lynx’s league-best, eight-game win streak. Minnesota (13-8) can capture the season series with a win after beating Connecticut 79-74 at home in overtime back on May 30.

“We knew Connecticut was going to come out and be ready,” Fowles said following Tuesday’s loss. “We expected that, but we just didn’t respond for some odd reason.”

Kayla McBride contributed 12 points for the Lynx, who fell behind by 19 in the first half but were able to pull within eight in the closing minutes.

Minnesota will need more balanced scoring to bounce back from its lowest offensive output of the season. Fowles and McBride were the Lynx’s only scorers in double figures, and leading scorer Napheesa Collier (16.7 points per game) had just six points on 3-of-7 shooting.

The Lynx struggled to contain Sun All-Star forward Jonquel Jones, who surpassed 2,000 points for her WNBA career and impacted the game on both ends with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas had a game-high 19 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 18 for Connecticut (16-6).

“It felt really good to just go in there and really just play hard from start to finish,” said Jones, whose team blew an eight-point lead in the final 1:08 of regulation in the May 30 loss at Minnesota. “(We have) some things to work on that happened in the second half, but all together a lot of good things (happened).”

The Sun have lost just once in Uncasville, Conn., this season and boast the second-most home victories (nine) in the league.

–Field Level Media