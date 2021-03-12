Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP)Five-time defending champion Lyon will play either French rival Paris Saint-Germain or Sparta Prague in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League.

Friday’s draw also paired Chelsea with two-time champion Wolfsburg, Barcelona against Manchester City, and Bayern Munich with Swedish club Rosengard.

Quarterfinal matches begin March 24 and the semifinals will be a month later. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Seven quarterfinalists are set. The final spot will go to either PSG or Sparta Prague, with the French club leading 5-0 going into the second leg on Wednesday.

French powerhouse Lyon has won five straight titles and seven overall. It’s also on a 30-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League.

PSG handed Lyon its only loss of the domestic season, 1-0 on Nov. 20 in Paris. PSG is unbeaten in the French league.

Lyon’s path to a sixth consecutive title would have it meeting the winner of Barcelona-Man City in the semifinals.

Wolfsburg has been eliminated by Lyon in five consecutive seasons, including last season in the final. The German squad won back-to-back titles in 2013 and ’14.

In September, Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what was described as a record transfer fee, reportedly $355,000.

—

