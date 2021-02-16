Lyon paired with Brondby in Women’s Champions League last-16

NYON, Switzerland (AP)Five-time defending champion Lyon was paired with Brondby of Denmark in the Women’s Champions League last-16 draw on Tuesday.

Lyon will play at home first on March 3 or 4, with the return game the following week.

Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the clubs meeting at the same stage of the men’s Champions League over the next month.

Wolfsburg, the beaten finalist last season, plays LSK Kvinner of Norway with the first leg at home.

The final is to be played May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

KFXK Fox 51