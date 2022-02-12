SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Sam Godwin scored 12.

Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. Wofford defeated Western Carolina 84-64 on Jan. 15.

