PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64 on Sunday.

Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag’s 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line.

In a game with 12 ties and 22 lead changes, both teams shot roughly 34% from the field. Rutgers made 20 of 27 free throws and Ohio State made 10 of 12.

Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Caleb McConnell scored 10 points for Rutgers. Spencer added seven rebounds, six assists and nine free throws in 11 attempts.

Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Zed Key had 11 points and nine rebounds and Sean McNeil scored 11 points.

The lead then changed hands on every made basket or pair of free throws during a five-minute stretch of the second half until Spencer made 1 of 2 from the line, leaving the score tied at 53 with 5:10 remaining.

A pullup jumper by Sensabaugh tied it one last time at 57 in the final minute of regulation, then he grabbed the rebound of a missed jumper by Spencer with 19 seconds left. Sensabaugh missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left and the game went to overtime.

The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) have won seven of their past eight games since back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall in December. Rutgers plays at Michigan State on Thursday.

Ohio State (10-7, 2-4) has lost four in a row, all in conference play. The Buckeyes play at Nebraska on Wednesday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25