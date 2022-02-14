ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Brandon Mahan had 17 points and Darius Perry posted 12 points, six rebounds and five steals as Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Monday night.

Mahan shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darius Johnson had 14 points for Central Florida (15-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11). Darien Jackson added 16 points. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.

