SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Aidan Mahaney’s 18 points helped Saint Mary’s (Cal) defeat Santa Clara 67-64 on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-4). Mitchell Saxen scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Alex Ducas recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (13-4). Santa Clara also got 13 points from Carlos Stewart. In addition, Keshawn Justice finished with 10 points. The loss snapped the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

Augustas Marciulionis scored seven points in the first half and Saint Mary’s went into the break trailing 29-28. Saint Mary’s pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 42-36 with 15:02 remaining in the half. Mahaney scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Mary’s is a Tuesday matchup with Academy of Art at home, while Santa Clara visits Pepperdine on Thursday.

