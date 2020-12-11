Patrick Mahomes honors hometown Whitehouse with cool looking maroon sports shoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes is paying tribute to his hometown with a new sports shoe — the Adidas Ultra Boost Mid PE.

The shoes are maroon and white — the same school colors of Whitehouse High School, where he played multiple sports before his collegiate career at Texas Tech and then with the Chiefs.

The website sneakernews.com describes the shoes this way: “Inspired by his alma mater Whitehouse High School, the pair delivers a colorway brimming with school pride. The Primeknit shell is hued entirely in the school’s signature, accented alongside with threads of bright white.

“The latter matches the Boost below as well as the laces and Three Stripes atop, while the taping across the eye stays and mudguard heavily contrast in their dark black. Robust heel supports follow in the very same neutral, taking little away from the varsity-styled text at the back that spells out Mahomes’ name.”

During a news conference earlier this week, Mahomes was quoted by Kansas City news outlets as saying, “It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool. Hopefully this is just the start and we’ll get to collab more and more, then eventually I’ll get my own signature shoe and hopefully that’ll be something pretty sweet that I’ll have forever.”

The shoes are available at adidas.com and some retailers and sale for about $180.