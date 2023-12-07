FRISCO, Texas (KETK)- The Malakoff Tigers were in the state semi-finals for the second straight season.

The Tigers had revenge on their minds as they took on the Brock Eagles, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago.

The Tigers dug themselves into an early 17-7 hole but they stayed the course and locked in on defense.

The game was back and forth, but the Tigers came up with a big interception late in the game that set up a touchdown with 19 seconds left.

Malakoff holds on to win 38-31 and will play in the state championship game next Thursday at 3 p.m.