The Oklahoma City Thunder got their point guard back Thursday night in their first game after the All-Star break, with the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

On Friday night, when the Indianapolis Pacers host the Thunder, the Pacers will get theirs back as Malcolm Brogdon returns from a sore right Achilles.

Brogdon hasn’t played since Jan. 19 and has played just two games since Dec. 21.

Friday’s game will be the first game together for Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Sacramento Kings.

“They’re perfect complements to one another,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “They both have had their share of playing with or without the ball, so both positions come naturally to them. (I’m) looking forward to it.”

The Pacers had lost seven straight until beating the Washington Wizards just before the All-Star break.

Brogdon is averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 28 games this season. In four games with the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points, 11.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

“Another really good, unselfish ballhandler,” Brogdon said of Haliburton. “Plays both sides of the ball. Can score the ball. Very versatile, skilled and smart.

“I’m actually excited to play with him. I think he’s honestly similar to me.”

Like the Pacers, the Thunder have been scuffling for much of the season. Oklahoma City has lost seven of its last eight.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong return after missing the last 10 games before the break with a right ankle sprain.

After committing four turnovers in the first quarter Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander settled down. He finished with just two turnovers the rest of the way and scored 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting in a 124-104 home loss.

Before Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury, he had played almost exclusively on the ball. During Gilgeous-Alexander’s time away, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey took over point guard duties.

Now that Gilgeous-Alexander is back, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said Giddey will continue to see time at point guard even when both are on the floor.

“Josh was really good the last couple weeks, obviously. I don’t want to hinder that at all,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I know to be one of the best teams in the league, which we want to be soon, you’ve got to have multiple guys that can play on the ball.”

Giddey’s streak of three consecutive triple-doubles was snapped Thursday night; he had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

“I think our chemistry’s getting better and better over time,” Giddey, 19, said of playing alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, 23. “I think in a few years we’re going to be one of the best backcourts in the league.”

Friday’s game is the second and final meeting between the teams this season.

The Pacers won 113-110 in overtime on Jan. 28. Indiana didn’t have either Brogdon or Myles Turner in that game; Domantas Sabonis, who went to Sacramento in the trade that landed Haliburton in Indiana, led the way.

