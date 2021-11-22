Maldonado carries Wyoming over Grand Canyon 68-61

PHOENIX (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Wyoming beat Grand Canyon 68-61 on Monday night.

Graham Ike had 13 points for Wyoming (4-0). Jeremiah Oden added 12 points. Drake Jeffries had six rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 20 points for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

