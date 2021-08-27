Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy appeared in court Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault.

Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court in northwest England. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the 27-year-old France international via an interpreter.

Mendy is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 10.

Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month. A charge of breaking bail conditions appeared on the court list but was withdrawn in court.

The charges relate to three alleged complainants, one of whom is under 18. The alleged attacks are said to have happened at his home address.

Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation.

He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t play against Norwich on Saturday.

