Man United to sign defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

MANCHESTER, England (AP)Manchester United has announced an agreement to sign center-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old French international’s pending arrival follows United’s signing of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week.

United said in a brief statement Tuesday that it was ”delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalized.”

The Spanish team also confirmed the transfer agreement. Financial details were not disclosed.

”Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his 10 seasons representing our colors, during which time he has won 18 titles,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Among the trophies were four Champions League titles. Varane also was a key member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup.

He joined Real Madrid in 2011 from French club Lens.

