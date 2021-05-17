Manchester City-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Kevin De Bruyne will travel with Manchester City for their game at Brighton and Hove Albion, as Pep Guardiola insisted focus is not a problem for his team with the Champions League final looming.

De Bruyne has not featured since his starring role in City’s 4-1 aggregate Champions League semi-final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain due to a muscular complaint.

But the playmaker is set to return to action for the recently crowned Premier League champions when they face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

City round off their domestic campaign at home to Everton on Sunday, before attention turns to the Champions League final against Chelsea.

“Yeah, he’s been training for the last two days, he feels good,” Guardiola said of De Bruyne.

“Kevin is important like everyone is important. When we are able to stick together and push each other, it is possible to win.

“Everyone knows it but everyone is at the same level, we will see his level and see if he is fit to play the next games.

“We will have six days to focus on the final after the Everton game. Now it is the Brighton game. If you are working to prepare for Brighton, you are working the best way as possible to prepare for the final.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter, meanwhile, is looking forward to welcoming fans back into the AMEX Stadium.

“It’s going to be strange, emotional I don’t know how it is going to be,” he said.

“We have been away from the supporters for so long, you don’t even get a feel for what they think really but we have just been trying to carry on winning games.

“Man City, the champions, the best team and hopefully everyone can come down and enjoy live football, which is wonderful.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck netted his sixth league goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, making 2020-21 his best scoring campaign in the top flight since 2013-14.

Manchester City – Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has netted five goals in his last four Premier League appearances, including a superb hat-trick at Newcastle United last time out. The Spaniard had netted just twice in his first 18 games in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Raheem Sterling has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Brighton (four goals, one assist), scoring a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season.

– City set a new English league record for consecutive away wins, earning their 12th win in a row on the road. Indeed, the Citizens’ 12 away wins since December 19th is more than any other Premier League side has won away from home all season.

– Brighton have won their final home league game in just one of the last six seasons (D2 L3), doing so against Manchester United in their maiden Premier League campaign of 2017-18.

– City striker Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Premier League games against Brighton, netting five goals in total. In Premier League history, only Mohamed Salah has a higher 100% record of scoring in every game against an opponent (six vs Bournemouth).

– Since losing against Chelsea in June 2020 to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool, Manchester City have taken 37 points from 39 available in midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning 12 and drawing one of their 13 such matches.