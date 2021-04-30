Manchester City-Crystal Palace Preview

Pep Guardiola is not thinking about ending the weekend with Manchester City as Premier League champions due to his side’s previous struggles against next opponents Crystal Palace.

A victory for City at Selhurst Park on Saturday, coupled with defeat for second-place Manchester United at home to Liverpool the following day, would seal a fifth title in 10 seasons.

However, Palace have taken points off the Citizens in half of their last six league encounters and Guardiola is not taking anything for granted ahead of this latest meeting.

“Let me try to win at Crystal Palace first,” he said when asked how it will feel to win another title.

“Manchester United are an extraordinary team and we need five points. Tomorrow we have an incredible opportunity to make that step.

“It is Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson’s team. Every time we faced them, we had a lot of problems to win the game. Let me travel to London, wake up good and try to win the game.

“The rest we cannot control. It’s a tough job to do. I don’t remember ever having an easy game against them.”

City have just three days between their Champions League semi-final first-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain and this contest in South London.

Palace have had a five-day rest since losing to Leicester City, meanwhile, but Hodgson is still expecting the visitors to be at their best this weekend.

“When you have so many good players and the way of playing is so well ingrained, it’s never going to be a golden opportunity to play them,” he said.

“We might play a different team to the one that played on Wednesday, but unfortunately you’re looking at potential line-ups and I’ve no idea whether Pep will rest players.

“Whichever way we’re looking at it, we’re always looking at a very good team. I don’t doubt for one minute that we’ll playing against a team who won’t be at full throttle.”

KEY PLAYERS

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Zaha scored in the 2-1 loss to Leicester last time out to reach double figures for the season in terms of league goals, on top of the two assists that he has accrued. The Ivory Coast winger is the second player to reach 10 or more goals for Palace in two separate Premier League campaigns after Luka Milivojevic, and he will be out to add to his tally against City.

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling

Guardiola leapt to the defence of Sterling earlier this week, only to overlook the forward for selection – or indeed a substitute appearance – in the win at PSG. This might be the perfect game for the England international to regain his form, though, having been involved in seven goals in his last seven league starts against Palace (six goals and one assist).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Palace have lost 13 of their last 17 Premier League meetings with Man City (W2 D2), failing to score on 10 occasions in that run.

– City are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W4 D1), since a 2-1 defeat in April 2015.

– The Eagles have won just two of their 23 Premier League games against sides at the top of the table (D4 L17), with both of those victories coming against Chelsea (March 2014 and April 2017). They lost their last such game 7-0 at home to Liverpool in December.

– Only Newcastle United (27) and West Brom (33) have conceded more home goals than Palace in the Premier League this season (25). Meanwhile, Man City have scored more away goals than any other side this term (32).

– City have won each of their last 10 Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 26-4. Victory here will equal the all-time English top-flight record for consecutive away wins, currently held by Chelsea (April-December 2008) and Man City themselves (May-December 2017).