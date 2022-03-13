Pep Guardiola dismissed the possibility of Manchester City winning a treble this season as “fairy tales” ahead of traveling to Crystal Palace on Monday.

City eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to Sporting CP on Wednesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory.

The Citizens also have an FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton to come next month and are three points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League with 10 games to go.

For Guardiola, though, it is a case of taking each match as it comes – starting with a trip to Selhurst Park, where City have won five of their last six league games.

“It doesn’t motivate me, absolutely zero. it’s fairy tales,” Guardiola said on the prospect of ending the season with three trophies.

“The reality is tougher than you suggest with this kind of things. You should understand sport at a high level is so competitive, so difficult.

“What I’m happy with is we’re in the quarter-finals. But It will be so tough, the opponent we are going to face, and I guess for the opponent it will be tough to face us.

“Step-by-step, we now recover and increase and improve our level and at the end, we will see.”

City have won back-to-back league games since losing 3-2 to Tottenham last month, ensuring Liverpool remain at arm’s length following the Reds’ win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Palace are unbeaten in three top-flight outings, meanwhile, and beat City 2-0 in October’s reverse meeting, making for a possible banana skin from the visitors’ perspective.

“It’s a challenge. We will face I believe one of the best teams if not the best team in Europe,” Patrick Vieira said.

“We know that the game that we had at the Etihad was a good collective game that we had and we will need to create this kind of performance again.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Zaha bagged his ninth Premier League goal of the season last time out against Wolves to take his tally to five goals in his past eight appearances in the competition.

After scoring 11 times in the top flight last season, he is now one goal short of hitting double figures for consecutive campaigns for the first time in his career.

Manchester City – Phil Foden

Foden has scored 11 goals in 16 away appearances in the Premier League since the start of 2021 – only Mohamed Salah (16) has more non-penalty goals over that period.

The England international has grown into a key player under Guardiola and looks set to lead the line in south London in this massive game for City.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following their 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in October, Palace are looking to complete the league double over City for the first time since 1987-88 in the second tier.

– Palace have failed to score in six of their 11 Premier League matches against City at Selhurst Park (55 per cent). Among sides they have faced at least 10 times at home in the competition, they have only failed to score in a higher percentage against Manchester United (58 per cent – 7/12).

– This will be City’s first Monday match in the Premier League since September 2020 against Wolves, a 3-1 win. City have won each of their last six such matches, conceding just one goal in the process – only two teams have ever won more games consecutively on Mondays in the Premier League; Arsenal between April 2002 and May 2006 (nine), and Manchester United between December 2007 and April 2012 (also nine).

– Palace averaged 1.7 points-per-game at home under Vieira in the Premier League in 2021, compared to just 0.7 points-per-game away from home. Conversely, in 2022 they are averaging 0.25 points-per-game at home, while picking up 1.8 points-per-game on the road.

– City are unbeaten in 13 away games in the Premier League since losing on the opening weekend of the season against Tottenham (W11 D2). They last had a longer unbeaten run on the road in the competition between February and December 2018 (14).