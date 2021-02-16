Manchester City-Everton Preview

Pep Guardiola will not change Manchester City’s approach amid a stunning winning run, only looking ahead to Wednesday’s game against Everton.

City have won 16 consecutive matches in all competitions – a record among English top-flight clubs – including 11 Premier League victories.

That streak has taken City seven points clear of Manchester United and Leicester City at the top with the Everton match still to play.

Guardiola’s side have achieved “perfection,” though, he says, and they cannot allow their focus to wane.

“We never get perfection,” Guardiola said. “What we’ve done, the 16 games in a row, 11 in the Premier League, is thinking the next game; this is the only secret.

“All games left to play, a lot can happen. All I think is Everton.

“We are in mid-February, a lot of points (to play for). We’ll drop points and that’s the moment I expect to see the reaction of all of us.”

Both Guardiola and opposite number Carlo Ancelotti revealed notable team news ahead of Wednesday’s game.

City will be without form man Ilkay Gundogan, but record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is back involved and superstar talisman Kevin De Bruyne is “getting better, really better.”

Everton will again be without leading marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile.

“Calvert-Lewin is really important because he gives us the opportunity to play different ways,” Ancelotti said. “Without him, we lose some opportunities to play.

“But we played really well without him and Richarlison against Wolves, so I’m not too worried about the players that won’t play.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Allan

Calvert-Lewin remains a big miss, but Everton have also suffered in Allan’s absence. The midfielder, who is back in contention, has not played since mid-December. Everton have won 50 per cent of their matches and picked up 1.7 points per game both with and without Allan, yet he surely could have influenced disappointing home defeats to Newcastle United and Fulham.

Manchester City – Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has found form in recent weeks and should welcome the prospect of facing Everton. He has seven Premier League goals against the Toffees, more than against any other side in the competition. The Brazil striker has scored in five straight Premier League games against Everton, the joint-best such run against the Merseyside club (also Les Ferdinand and Ian Wright, five games).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton have won just one of their past 14 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4 L9), winning 4-0 in January 2017 at Goodison Park.

– The Toffees have lost their past two home Premier League games, last losing three in a row back in March 2016 under Roberto Martinez, while manager Ancelotti has not lost three home league games in a row since November 2006 when he was Milan coach.

– City have won their nine Premier League matches in 2021; they could become the first team in top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year, breaking the record of nine wins set previously by Bolton Wanderers in 1906 and Manchester United in 2009.

– Everton have won just three of their 41 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the league (D9 L29) and are winless in their past 12 such matches (D4 L8). However, their most recent win against a side top of the table was against City in January 2012 at Goodison Park.

– Among the 137 teams Ancelotti has faced more than once in the league in his managerial career, his worst losing percentage is in games against City, losing four of his five games against them (80 per cent).