Manchester City-Liverpool Preview

Pep Guardiola expressed disappointment with Jurgen Klopp’s attempt at mind games after the Liverpool manager claimed Manchester City had “a two-week break for COVID reasons”.

Liverpool host Premier League leaders City on Sunday, where Guardiola’s men have the chance to go 10 points clear of Klopp’s side with a game in hand.

Both men addressed the media on Friday, with Klopp speaking first and suggesting a coronavirus outbreak within the City squad between Christmas and new year actually helped their title bid.

Asked about Guardiola’s recently repeated mantra that his team – currently on a 20-match unbeaten run across all competitions – are playing better because they have managed to “run less” in possession, Klopp focused his attention upon the spike in infections that saw City’s scheduled December 28 trip to Everton postponed.

“The more you keep the ball, the less you have to run, probably. We didn’t have a break,” he said. “I think City had a two-week break for COVID reasons. It’s a tough year, season; for some teams, it looks like lesser but, for us, for the reasons you know, it’s tough.”

City had a seven-day break between their 2-0 win over Newcastle United and a trip to Chelsea, where a squad heavily depleted by a raft of players being forced to self-isolate secured a 3-1 win.

Guardiola opted to respond with heavy sarcasm.

“He made a mistake, it was two months off or three months off. Four months we had off. That is why we are in top form right now,” he said.

“Jurgen has to see the calendar again. We had COVID, we had one week and we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge, Maybe I’m wrong, maybe it was three or four weeks.

“Tomorrow when I see Jurgen I’ll say to him, ‘How many weeks or days were we off?'”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Thiago Alcantara

After missing plenty of the season due to an injury sustained on his full debut in October, Thiago has been a key figure for Liverpool in the last few weeks. However, the Spain playmaker has so far failed to rediscover his best form, though he will be eager to get the better of his former coach Guardiola.

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling

Ex-Liverpool forward Sterling has scored 99 goals in all competitions for City under Guardiola. His next goal will see him become the third player to reach triple figures under the Spaniard, after Lionel Messi (211) and Sergio Aguero (120).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•After going 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool have lost their last two matches there. Klopp has not lost three consecutive home league games since December 2013 when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

•City have won four of their last five league visits to the Premier League reigning champions (L1), beating Manchester United in 2011-12 and 2013-14 and Chelsea in 2015-16 and 2017-18. However, City have never won at Anfield when Liverpool have been reigning top-flight champion in 14 attempts (D4 L10).

•Guardiola has managed more league matches at Anfield without winning than at any other stadium in his top-flight managerial career (4 – D1 L3). His three defeats there are his joint-most at any away stadium in top-flight league games, alongside Stamford Bridge.

•Liverpool have not scored in any of their last three Premier League home games, with their current goalless run at Anfield standing at 348 minutes. The Reds have never gone four consecutive home league games without scoring in their history.

•The Reds have only lost one of their last 29 home league matches against Manchester City (W19 D9), a 2-1 defeat in May 2003.