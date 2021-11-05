Manchester City-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed pressure has been on him since his arrival at Old Trafford as his side prepare to host Manchester City.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in four league games against the Citizens, however, they were crushed 5-0 by Liverpool two games ago to place further pressure on Solskjaer.

The hosts responded with a 3-0 win over Tottenham and Solskjaer insisted the Liverpool result is behind them while hailing the quality Cristiano Ronaldo brings.

“When I stepped in the doors here in December 2018, there’s been speculation ever since -that’s no problem,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve moved on from Liverpool, it was a dark moment in our careers, we’ve had a good two weeks, you don’t expect an easy ride when you become manager of Man United, that’s how it is.

“He’s (Ronaldo) one of the best players that’s ever walked on this planet and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense, the way he conducts himself, how people can say that as a negative I can’t see that one.

“He scores goals, works for his team, and is a top, top pro.”

City sit five points off league leaders Chelsea at the 10-game mark after a surprise 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace last time out.

Guardiola, who saw his side’s eight-game unbeaten run in the top flight end last game, played down the importance of the derby.

“I don’t think so. Maybe for some people, maybe, but we try to make every game important,” Guardiola said.

“I can imagine how important it is for both sides, it’s normal, that’s why it’s nice, football, this emotion to try to win the derby, to do it well, but I have to be cold in my mind, in my head, to do exactly what we want to do, to do our best. No more than that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in his last five Premier League Manchester derbies, with his last goal in his first stint at the Red Devils coming against Man City in May 2009.

Manchester City – Phil Foden

Phil Foden has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 16 away Premier League matches for Manchester City (11 goals, 3 assists), scoring in consecutive away games four times in that run but never three in a row. The only Man City player aged 21 or younger to score in three away consecutive Premier League appearances was Gabriel Jesus between March and May 2018 (four in a row).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·There have been eight red cards in 48 Premier League Manchester derby matches, with Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo the only player to have been sent off more than once in the fixture (January 2006 and November 2008).

·Manchester City have failed to score in three of their 10 Premier League games this season, already as many as they had in the whole of 2020-21. However, the Citizens have never failed to score in the 12.30 Saturday kick-off slot since it became a regular fixture in the Premier League in 2016-17 (23 games).

·Manchester United are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal from a set-piece situation this season, while Man City are one of two sides yet to concede from a set-piece this term (also Wolves, excluding penalties).

·Manchester United have lost seven home matches in all competitions in 2021, their most since 2001 when they also lost seven. They haven’t lost more than seven at home in a single year since 1989 (eight).

·Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions. Only twice have they had a longer run without a home clean sheet in their history – 21 games between April 1958 and March 1959 and 14 between September 1954 and February 1955.