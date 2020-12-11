Manchester City-Manchester United Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to see Manchester United “bounce back” against Manchester City in the derby after the disappointment of their Champions League exit.

United traveled to Leipzig on Tuesday needing only a point to secure their place in the last 16 but instead lost 3-2, failing to recover from three goals down.

Solskjaer’s side have made a habit of salvaging results after slow starts this season, but they lack no motivation from the first whistle on Saturday.

“I think every player is the same,” Solskjaer said. “Any player that plays football should be disappointed when you lose a game.

“They want to bounce back and win the next one. We’ve handled setbacks well, during games and before the next game. You need to analyse what went wrong.

“It’s important not to press the panic button because you can’t win every game. Some games will hurt more than others and have more consequences than others.

“We’re facing the reality of no Champions League and we move on. We need to get back into the Champions League by improving.”

City had endured a testing start to the season but are just three points off the top four heading into the weekend.

Having felt the pressure himself, Pep Guardiola knows what Solskjaer will be going through after United’s latest blow.

“We know it. That is why we get a lot of salary, to keep these situations,” Guardiola said. “It is important to know the value of Solskjaer, there is no doubt about this.

“I don’t have to give him support because he is strong enough and knows how this job works.

“When we win (people say) we are a genius and when we lose [people say] you have to be sacked. It happens at United and all around the world, it is a reality.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Anthony Martial

Martial missed the midweek defeat to Leipzig through injury but has scored in three of his past four Premier League appearances against City, including netting home and away last term. The last United player to score in three consecutive Manchester derby appearances in the league was Eric Cantona, who did so in five straight games between March 1993 and April 1996.

Manchester City – Raheem Sterling

Less effective than Martial in these matches has been Sterling. He has never scored in 16 Premier League appearances against United, at least 10 games more than he has faced any other side in the competition without a goal. Sterling has had 29 attempts in these fixtures (13 on target), but James Milner – in April 2013 – was the last English player to score for City against United in the league.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Manchester United won both Premier League meetings with Manchester City last season; they last won three in a row in the competition against their local rivals between November 2008 and April 2010 (four wins).

– City have won seven Premier League away games at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting side, with six of their seven such victories away to United coming in the previous nine seasons.

– Just 21 per cent of United’s Premier League points this season have been won in home games (4 of 19), the lowest share in the division so far this term.

– City have won their past two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 7-0, scoring as many goals as they had netted in their previous seven league games combined, while the are looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of four across April and May 2019.

– Of all managers to have faced City boss Guardiola at least four times in all competitions, United’s Solskjaer has the highest win rate against the Catalan coach, with the Norwegian winning three of their five meetings (60 per cent).